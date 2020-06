Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with a 2 car garage that has ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, a large living room with fireplace, additional formal living area, casual dinning, and formal dinning. This home has all of the extra space you need to entertain. The Master Bedroom has double doors leading to the screened in back patio that overlooks the over-sized backyard. Don't miss out on this georgeous home!



Lawn Care Included!