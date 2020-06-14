Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glenvar Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,511
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6841 SW 44th St
6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7477 SW 82nd St
7477 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1 Bed/1 Bath. Heart of Dadeland. Steps from Dadeland Mall, Supermarkets. and Metrorail. Metrorail takes you to Miami Intl. Airport, Coconut Grove, Univ.of Miami, Brickell Financial District, and nightlife.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7850 CAMINO REAL
7850 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely updated unit about 4 years ago with newer bathroom and kitchen as well as tile floors. The unit is on the ground floor and adjacent to the swimming pool. This location has proximity to Metro Rail and Dadeland.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7865 Camino Real
7865 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Clean and bright 1bed/ 1bath condo in highly sought after & secured Village of Kings Creek. Lovingly well maintained this spacious unit offers tile floors in living areas & new grey carpet in bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9301 SW 92 Avenue A310
9301 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious condo; walk's distance Baptist Hospital.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7441 SW 88 St
7441 Southwest 88th Place, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
757 sqft
For Lease Dadeland Area 1be/1ba Units, $1,690 - Property Id: 157677 Limited Time Promotions FREE 6 Weeks, Rents..! for Immediate Move in's! Call today, Promotions, and availability Subject to chance without Notice.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
9441 N Kendall Dr
9441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
775 sqft
For Lease Brand New Apts, near Dadeland 1/1 $1675 - Property Id: 168079 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7266 SW 88th St
7266 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6001 SW 70th St
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not worry for your credit score. We are asking for 3 months to move in, background check and proof of your income. Furnished condo few minutes from University of Miami, Hospitals, Sunset Place and Metro Rail.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 88th St
7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 67th Ave
8600 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom with 1 and 1/2 baths in the desirable Villas of Pinecrest. This first floor unit is located right next to the parking lot making it conveniently located close to parking. One assigned parking spot with plenty of visitor parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy the Village Life with restaurants, sidewalks, grocery store and shops at your doorstep. This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom/2 baths with open floor plan has 2 assigned tandem garage parking spaces in urban Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th Way
7275 Southwest 90th Way, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1085 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BEDS 2 BATHS 2 BALCONIES IN DOWNTOWN DADELAND, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE RESTAURANTS, DADELAND MALL AND US1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Glenvar Heights, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glenvar Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

