3 bedroom apartments
170 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gladeview, FL
1 of 17
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
1 of 6
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.
1 of 9
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
2348 NW 67th St
2348 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great lay out 3 bedroom for rent. This property is in front of a public park. Conveniently and centrally located. The property recently updated.
1 of 8
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
7631 NW 12th Ct
7631 Northwest 12th Court, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Beautiful remodel house - Property Id: 245528 Absolutely stunning open floor plan home. It have been completely updated with new kitchen, bathroom, new a/c, new appliances, fresh painted. Master bedroom with master bathroom.
1 of 11
West Little River
1 Unit Available
1732 Northwest 94th Street
1732 Northwest 94th Street, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
1732 Northwest 94th Street, Miami, FL 33147 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 23
Model City
1 Unit Available
773 NW 61 ST
773 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
Move In With One Month! Wonderful 4/2 Home! - Property Id: 299437 Move In With One Month!!! Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape!
1 of 29
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
1 of 3
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
3060 NW 50th St
3060 Northwest 50th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1232 sqft
Amazing opportunity to lease a beautiful 3/1 - Property Id: 284590 An amazing opportunity to lease a beautiful 3-bedroom 1-bathroom single-family house with a remodeled bathroom, kitchen and new floor tiles along with a big yard & ample parking.
1 of 1
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
1974 NW 49th St
1974 Northwest 49th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1063 sqft
SMALL SINGLE HOUSE, ONLY 985 s/f - Property Id: 283487 NICE AND COZY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TILE FLOORS AND NEWER APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN.
1 of 23
Model City
1 Unit Available
1172 NW 60th Street
1172 Northwest 60th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1146 sqft
Centrally Located Miami Home - Totally remodeled home in Miami, centrally located, stainless steel new appliances, freshly painted, like new, pristine family home, 3 bed 2 bath nice layout, to see please call agent Steve Chacon at 786-326-7687.
1 of 26
Model City
1 Unit Available
771 NW 61ST STREET
771 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
Fabulous Modern Four Bedroom Two Bath Home! Fast Approval! - Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape! Moments to downtown, Design
1 of 8
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
196 NW 60th St
196 Northwest 60th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
New Construction Duplex for Rent. Large unit with approximately 1,350 Sq Ft. 1st Floor has an Open Concept Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen; Great Space for Entertaining! Powder Room for your Guest on the 1st Floor.
1 of 16
Model City
1 Unit Available
921 NW 56th St
921 Northwest 56th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This is a very central location in Miami. With wonderful lighting! The property is gated, and the 3/2 layout is extremely functional. Overall, a great home in a central location
1 of 4
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
1920 Nw 47th Street
1920 Northwest 47th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
738 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lauderhill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent.
1 of 28
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.
1 of 26
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
26 NE 70th St
26 Northeast 70th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Rent this beautifully fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in booming Little Haiti! Situated in the heart of Miami, five minutes from Design District, Midtown, and Wynwood. Blocks away form the Magic City District.
1 of 5
West Little River
1 Unit Available
415 NW 84th St
415 Northwest 84th Street, West Little River, FL
Big 4/2 with private back yard. Close to I-95 and Miami Beach.
1 of 4
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
2103 NW 57th St
2103 Northwest 57th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH - Property Id: 237410 SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH READY TO SHOW, VERY CLOSE TO INNOVATION DISTRICT THE NEW MAGIC CITY PROJECT, EASY TO SHOW DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY.
Verified
1 of 85
Shenandoah
28 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified
1 of 21
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1533 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
1 of 21
Wynwood
53 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,841
1515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 47
$
Miami Central Business District
88 Units Available
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,621
1925 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 47
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1301 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
1 of 40
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
