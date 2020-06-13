/
3 bedroom apartments
144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gibsonton, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6349 Magnolia Trails Lane
6349 Magnolia Trails Lane, Gibsonton, FL
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13006 Bridleford Dr
13006 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
Spacious 4/2 pool home in Kings Lake!! Formal dining room with separate living room, eat in kitchen and split bedrooms make this the perfect home for entertaining. Walk out the back sliders and enjoy the peaceful pool inside the screened lanai.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
12945 Bridleford Drive
12945 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1874 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
25 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
South Pointe of Tampa
1 Unit Available
13252 Early Run Lane
13252 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10312 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE
10312 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL
This two-story single-family home has plenty of room. The downstairs features an open floor plan, and the kitchen has a center island and overlooks a large dining room and family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12710 Hampton Hill Dr
12710 Hampton Hill Drive, Riverview, FL
Enjoy this never before lived in newly built home. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,215 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covington Park
1 Unit Available
6807 Exeter Park Pl
6807 Exeter Park Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146 Owner Financing NO BANK REQUIREMENTS Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $184,900 Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
10231 STRAWBERRY TETRA DRIVE
10231 Strawberry Tetra Drive, Riverview, FL
4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home with a water/conservation view. This Lennar HARTFORD Model is set up for easy living with a split floor plan for the bedrooms. An open concept for the main living areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10332 BOGGY MOSS DRIVE
10332 Boggy Moss Drive, Riverview, FL
This move-in ready two-story 2584 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths with a loft home is available now! The Providence floor plan features a downstairs flex space for a den/office and a wide-open floor plan perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Pointe of Tampa
1 Unit Available
13240 EARLY RUN LANE
13240 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1239 sqft
This cute move-in ready home includes upgraded granite countertops in the kitchen and plush carpet throughout. The master bedroom sits just off the entry with its own full bath.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
12612 Lemon Pepper Dr
12612 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,584 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7027 TOWNE LAKE ROAD
7027 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Like brand new 3BD/2.5BA/1CG Townhome. Clean and beautiful. Energy efficient. Spacious island kitchen has stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets and stone counters. All tile downstairs, carpet up.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE
10013 Crested Fringe Drive, Riverview, FL
Lennar's Raleigh model home is a home that’ll certainly leave your family in awe. This 2,896 square foot, five bedroom home is ideal for those in search of plenty of living space.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Lake St. Charles
1 Unit Available
7129 COLONY POINTE DRIVE
7129 Colony Pointe Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1802 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with possible 4th bedroom or can be used as oversized office/den, family room with fireplace, formal dining, breakfast bar, separate eat in kitchen. Inside utility, split bedroom plan. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1453 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
