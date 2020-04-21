9935 RIVER DRIVE

Amenities
On the Alafia River with stunning views! Huge lot at almost 1/2 acre with a covered dock, boat lift, boat ramp and screened in lanai! The house is very spacious with three bedrooms and two baths. Kitchen and bathrooms updated recently. Off the kitchen is a dining area, living room and a huge family room/media room complete with a built in bar. No carpet!! Lots of space inside and out for entertaining and relaxing. Very close to I-75, Wal-Mart, dining and much more. Home is located on a dead end street. Completely fenced in yard! Lawn care is included so just come home and enjoy! At time of move in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposits.