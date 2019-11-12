All apartments in Gibsonton
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM

8425 Riverview Dr

8425 Riverview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8425 Riverview Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,288 SF home is in Riverview located on a lake and has private swimming pool. Open front porch, Formal dining room, open concept kitchen/living room combination. Split bedroom floor plan, laundry room with W/D hookups. Den/Office (12x12). Kitchen has wood cabinets, eating space in kitchen and pantry. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, flat top range, dishwasher, microwave. Bedroom are (12x11), (11x10) and master bedroom suite (18x13). The master bath has garden tub, tile walk-in shower, twin vanities with twin sinks, 2 large walk-in closets. Flooring is tile and wood laminate. French door from the living room lead onto the back screen porch (29x10) and then out into the beautiful oasis that includes an in-ground pool, pool house with Â½ bath and bar area with sink. Beautiful view of the lake and private dock.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 Riverview Dr have any available units?
8425 Riverview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 8425 Riverview Dr have?
Some of 8425 Riverview Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 Riverview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8425 Riverview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 Riverview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8425 Riverview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8425 Riverview Dr offer parking?
No, 8425 Riverview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8425 Riverview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8425 Riverview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 Riverview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8425 Riverview Dr has a pool.
Does 8425 Riverview Dr have accessible units?
No, 8425 Riverview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 Riverview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 Riverview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8425 Riverview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8425 Riverview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
