7940 Carriage Pointe Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Beautifully laid out 3Beds/2Bath Home/ with lots of privacy in backyard and granite counter tops - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Carriage Pointe Community. The eat in Kitchen boasts full appliance package, granite counter tops and overlooks Dining/Living Room. Ceiling fans in all bed rooms and Living. Home features walk in closet in Master bedroom. HOA approval required (separate application); must have a credit score of 650 or higher.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1600049?accessKey=5dbe



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972



