All apartments in Gibsonton
Find more places like 7704 Dragon Fly Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
7704 Dragon Fly Loop
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

7704 Dragon Fly Loop

7704 Dragon Fly Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gibsonton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7704 Dragon Fly Loop, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
pet friendly
Largest Subdivision Model w/ Pool! - Property Id: 123206

Large pool home with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. A fully equipped kitchen with an island and upgraded counter tops. First floor master suite with dual walk-in closets and a three piece master bath. Upstairs features a split bedroom plan with two bedrooms and a bath on the right and two more bedrooms with a jack-and-jill bath on the left. For your enjoyment, there is also a HUGE bonus room on the upper level. The bedrooms are roomy and most have walk-in closets. The backyard is fenced and on the far side is a green space ideal for a separate dog run. The back yard features an open brick paver patio with a gazebo and bar area. Come check it out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123206
Property Id 123206

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4895714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Dragon Fly Loop have any available units?
7704 Dragon Fly Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 7704 Dragon Fly Loop have?
Some of 7704 Dragon Fly Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Dragon Fly Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Dragon Fly Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Dragon Fly Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 7704 Dragon Fly Loop is pet friendly.
Does 7704 Dragon Fly Loop offer parking?
No, 7704 Dragon Fly Loop does not offer parking.
Does 7704 Dragon Fly Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 Dragon Fly Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Dragon Fly Loop have a pool?
Yes, 7704 Dragon Fly Loop has a pool.
Does 7704 Dragon Fly Loop have accessible units?
No, 7704 Dragon Fly Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Dragon Fly Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 Dragon Fly Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 Dragon Fly Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 Dragon Fly Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gibsonton 2 BedroomsGibsonton 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Gibsonton 3 BedroomsGibsonton Apartments with Pools
Gibsonton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLElfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FL
New Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa