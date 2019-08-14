All apartments in Gibsonton
13145 Sonoma Bend Place
13145 Sonoma Bend Place

13145 Sonoma Bend Place · No Longer Available
Location

13145 Sonoma Bend Place, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2-story Townhome with Fantastic New Upgrades - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This is a spacious two-story town home with a single car garage and lots of upgrades including black appliances and a custom made kitchen island. Very large master bedroom with bonus room. This home comes with basic cable, water, sewer and trash included the monthly rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

(RLNE3968197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13145 Sonoma Bend Place have any available units?
13145 Sonoma Bend Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 13145 Sonoma Bend Place have?
Some of 13145 Sonoma Bend Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13145 Sonoma Bend Place currently offering any rent specials?
13145 Sonoma Bend Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13145 Sonoma Bend Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13145 Sonoma Bend Place is pet friendly.
Does 13145 Sonoma Bend Place offer parking?
Yes, 13145 Sonoma Bend Place offers parking.
Does 13145 Sonoma Bend Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13145 Sonoma Bend Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13145 Sonoma Bend Place have a pool?
Yes, 13145 Sonoma Bend Place has a pool.
Does 13145 Sonoma Bend Place have accessible units?
No, 13145 Sonoma Bend Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13145 Sonoma Bend Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13145 Sonoma Bend Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13145 Sonoma Bend Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13145 Sonoma Bend Place does not have units with air conditioning.
