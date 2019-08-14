13145 Sonoma Bend Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2-story Townhome with Fantastic New Upgrades - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This is a spacious two-story town home with a single car garage and lots of upgrades including black appliances and a custom made kitchen island. Very large master bedroom with bonus room. This home comes with basic cable, water, sewer and trash included the monthly rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



