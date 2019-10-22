All apartments in Gibsonton
Last updated October 22 2019 at 5:36 PM

12813 Buffalo Run Drive

12813 Buffalo Run Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12813 Buffalo Run Dr, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Property available for late September. Property is unfurnished. Newer 3 bedroom townhome located in beautiful gated community of Copper Creek in Gibsonton. Spacious floor plan with kitchen open to living room and dining nook. Large breakfast bar countertop with room for bar stools. Laundry is conveniently located on 2nd floor nearest to the bedroom and baths - washer & dryer included! Great location within the community with quick access to the community pool, park and close distance to the front gate. 1 car garage offers great storage or covered parking. Close guest parking from the home. Biking / Walking distance to Vance Vogel Park and family YMCA. Good driving proximity to I-75 and HWY 301.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12813 Buffalo Run Drive have any available units?
12813 Buffalo Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12813 Buffalo Run Drive have?
Some of 12813 Buffalo Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12813 Buffalo Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12813 Buffalo Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12813 Buffalo Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12813 Buffalo Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 12813 Buffalo Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12813 Buffalo Run Drive offers parking.
Does 12813 Buffalo Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12813 Buffalo Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12813 Buffalo Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12813 Buffalo Run Drive has a pool.
Does 12813 Buffalo Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 12813 Buffalo Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12813 Buffalo Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12813 Buffalo Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12813 Buffalo Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12813 Buffalo Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
