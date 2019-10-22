12813 Buffalo Run Drive

Amenities

Property available for late September. Property is unfurnished. Newer 3 bedroom townhome located in beautiful gated community of Copper Creek in Gibsonton. Spacious floor plan with kitchen open to living room and dining nook. Large breakfast bar countertop with room for bar stools. Laundry is conveniently located on 2nd floor nearest to the bedroom and baths - washer & dryer included! Great location within the community with quick access to the community pool, park and close distance to the front gate. 1 car garage offers great storage or covered parking. Close guest parking from the home. Biking / Walking distance to Vance Vogel Park and family YMCA. Good driving proximity to I-75 and HWY 301.