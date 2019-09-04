Amenities

12807 Kings Crossing Dr Gibsonton 33534 - Quaint 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, 1225 sq. ft. townhome unit in gated community. Dedicated parking, community pool, screened lanai with storage room, vaulted ceilings, beautiful landscaping and inside laundry. Two large bedrooms upstairs each with its own private bath. Appliance package includes refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, range and garbage disposal. Includes water and lawn care. A small pet is allowed on approval. $300 one time, non-refundable pet fee, breed & weight restrictions apply. No Smoking. Conveniently located close to interstate access, shopping and dining. $75 Re/Max Application fee per adult and $100 application fee per adult for the HOA (15 days prior to move in). Once approved $1300 rent and $1350 security deposit will be due.



If you have additional questions please contact Jenny Clark at cell# 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM



No Cats Allowed



