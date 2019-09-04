All apartments in Gibsonton
Find more places like 12807 Kings Crossing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
12807 Kings Crossing Dr
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:45 AM

12807 Kings Crossing Dr

12807 Kings Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gibsonton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12807 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
12807 Kings Crossing Dr Gibsonton 33534 - Quaint 2 bedroom/2.5 bath, 1225 sq. ft. townhome unit in gated community. Dedicated parking, community pool, screened lanai with storage room, vaulted ceilings, beautiful landscaping and inside laundry. Two large bedrooms upstairs each with its own private bath. Appliance package includes refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, range and garbage disposal. Includes water and lawn care. A small pet is allowed on approval. $300 one time, non-refundable pet fee, breed & weight restrictions apply. No Smoking. Conveniently located close to interstate access, shopping and dining. $75 Re/Max Application fee per adult and $100 application fee per adult for the HOA (15 days prior to move in). Once approved $1300 rent and $1350 security deposit will be due.

If you have additional questions please contact Jenny Clark at cell# 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4939392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12807 Kings Crossing Dr have any available units?
12807 Kings Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12807 Kings Crossing Dr have?
Some of 12807 Kings Crossing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12807 Kings Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12807 Kings Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12807 Kings Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12807 Kings Crossing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12807 Kings Crossing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12807 Kings Crossing Dr offers parking.
Does 12807 Kings Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12807 Kings Crossing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12807 Kings Crossing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12807 Kings Crossing Dr has a pool.
Does 12807 Kings Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 12807 Kings Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12807 Kings Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12807 Kings Crossing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12807 Kings Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12807 Kings Crossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gibsonton 2 BedroomsGibsonton 3 Bedrooms
Gibsonton Apartments with GarageGibsonton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gibsonton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa