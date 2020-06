11521 Villa Grand

Amenities

Live the resort lifestyle in this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the desirable gated community of Royal Greens in Gateway. This quiet condo community HAS GREAT AMENITIES and NO MAINTENANCE WORRIES FOR YOU! Features, tile throughout and full size washer/dryer. You will love the gardens views from the Lanai. YOU WILL LOVE THE RESORT SYLE POOL, FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE AND MORE IN THIS GREAT COMMUNITY, SET ON A GOLF COURSE AND LAKE, WITH MILES OF WALK/JOG/BIKE PATHS OUTSIDE THE GATES THROUGHOUT THE EXPANSIVE GATEWAY COMMUNITY, WITH RESTAURANTS, A MICRO-BREWERY, AND MANY BUSINESSES. CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITIES, BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING PARKS, FANTASIC SHOPPING, AND THE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING...THE BEST OF TOWN AND COUNTRY LIVING! Sorry no pets allowed.