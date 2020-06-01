607 E University Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 115-year-old Victorian mixed-use space offers functionality and old-world charm in Gainesville's beloved Bed & Breakfast district. Stained glass windows, high ceilings, and warm wood finishes greet you upon entering this spacious property. The first floor offers two large multi-purpose rooms, a full bathroom and an eat-in kitchen. Up the elegant staircase to the second floor are three large rooms, each with a fireplace and its own bathroom. On the third floor is a generous activity space with fine wood vaulted ceilings and plumbing to support a second full kitchen. Close to government centers, downtown restaurant and theaters, UF campus and the up and coming east side of town, this is the perfect spot for a law practice, educational center, medical clinic, or any business enterprise looking for a space in which it is a joy to work and which truly impresses clients.