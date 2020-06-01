All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

607 E University Avenue

607 East University Avenue · (352) 226-8228
Location

607 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

Amenities

This beautiful 115-year-old Victorian mixed-use space offers functionality and old-world charm in Gainesville's beloved Bed & Breakfast district. Stained glass windows, high ceilings, and warm wood finishes greet you upon entering this spacious property. The first floor offers two large multi-purpose rooms, a full bathroom and an eat-in kitchen. Up the elegant staircase to the second floor are three large rooms, each with a fireplace and its own bathroom. On the third floor is a generous activity space with fine wood vaulted ceilings and plumbing to support a second full kitchen. Close to government centers, downtown restaurant and theaters, UF campus and the up and coming east side of town, this is the perfect spot for a law practice, educational center, medical clinic, or any business enterprise looking for a space in which it is a joy to work and which truly impresses clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 E University Avenue have any available units?
607 E University Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 607 E University Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
607 E University Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 E University Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 607 E University Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 607 E University Avenue offer parking?
No, 607 E University Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 607 E University Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 E University Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 E University Avenue have a pool?
No, 607 E University Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 607 E University Avenue have accessible units?
No, 607 E University Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 607 E University Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 E University Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 E University Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 E University Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
