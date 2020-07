Amenities

Well maintained and move in ready 2 Bed/2.5 Bath unit in Kensington North. Downstairs: living ,kitchen and 1/2 bath,Upstairs: two bedrooms and two bathroom . Laminate floor throughout all aera ,no carpet.Monthly HOA dues include high speed Gator Net! Property is conveniently located on SW 20th Avenue, on Bus Routes to UF, #20, #21 & #28. Very close to UF Campus & Shands.