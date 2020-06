Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

328 NW 8th St Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON FOR AN AUGUST 1ST MOVE IN! BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - Walk to UF Campus! - 4 bedroom 2 bath beautiful home just waiting for you :)



Come take a tour with one of our knowledgeable agents.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3373041)