Beautiful House at 2231 NW 21st Ave - Spacious 5/2 on a large lot in Forest Ridge neighborhood



-Beautiful wood look floors and tile throughout

-Spacious living room, family room and kitchen

-Brick fireplace in the family room

-Huge outdoor patio uncovered, and another screened in porch in a fully fenced in backyard

-The kitchen comes stocked with granite counters, a stainless steel refrigerator and oven as well as a black dishwasher

-Washer and Dryer are included as well in a laundry room off of the kitchen



Some additional information about this house:

-The monthly rent is $1950/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities.

-A security deposit of $1,400 and a non-refundable redecoration fee of $550, equal to a total of $1,950 in deposits.

-Tenants are responsible for lawn maintenance

-This house is zoned single-family, so no more than 3 unrelated parties can reside in the house.

-If you would prefer, the owner will repaint the entire interior of the house to a light gray color prior to your move in

-The owner will allow pets with an increase in the rental rate of $50 per pet as well as an additional $200 refundable deposit per pet.



-In order to reserve the house, the following would be required:

1) Each tenant and co-signer fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/tenant.

2) The deposits of $1,950 are due at lease signing.

3) A signed lease

4) A parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant has adequate monthly income.



Call University Rentals & Management at 352-327-9500 or email ufrentals@gmail.com for More Information or to Schedule a Tour.



