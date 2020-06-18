Amenities
Beautiful House at 2231 NW 21st Ave - Spacious 5/2 on a large lot in Forest Ridge neighborhood
-Beautiful wood look floors and tile throughout
-Spacious living room, family room and kitchen
-Brick fireplace in the family room
-Huge outdoor patio uncovered, and another screened in porch in a fully fenced in backyard
-The kitchen comes stocked with granite counters, a stainless steel refrigerator and oven as well as a black dishwasher
-Washer and Dryer are included as well in a laundry room off of the kitchen
Some additional information about this house:
-The monthly rent is $1950/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities.
-A security deposit of $1,400 and a non-refundable redecoration fee of $550, equal to a total of $1,950 in deposits.
-Tenants are responsible for lawn maintenance
-This house is zoned single-family, so no more than 3 unrelated parties can reside in the house.
-If you would prefer, the owner will repaint the entire interior of the house to a light gray color prior to your move in
-The owner will allow pets with an increase in the rental rate of $50 per pet as well as an additional $200 refundable deposit per pet.
-In order to reserve the house, the following would be required:
1) Each tenant and co-signer fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/tenant.
2) The deposits of $1,950 are due at lease signing.
3) A signed lease
4) A parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant has adequate monthly income.
Call University Rentals & Management at 352-327-9500 or email ufrentals@gmail.com for More Information or to Schedule a Tour.
No Pets Allowed
