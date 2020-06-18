All apartments in Gainesville
2231 NW 21st Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2231 NW 21st Ave

2231 Northwest 21st Avenue · (352) 327-9500 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2231 Northwest 21st Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605
Forest Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2231 NW 21st Ave · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2211 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful House at 2231 NW 21st Ave - Spacious 5/2 on a large lot in Forest Ridge neighborhood

-Beautiful wood look floors and tile throughout
-Spacious living room, family room and kitchen
-Brick fireplace in the family room
-Huge outdoor patio uncovered, and another screened in porch in a fully fenced in backyard
-The kitchen comes stocked with granite counters, a stainless steel refrigerator and oven as well as a black dishwasher
-Washer and Dryer are included as well in a laundry room off of the kitchen

Some additional information about this house:
-The monthly rent is $1950/month. This does not include any utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying utilities.
-A security deposit of $1,400 and a non-refundable redecoration fee of $550, equal to a total of $1,950 in deposits.
-Tenants are responsible for lawn maintenance
-This house is zoned single-family, so no more than 3 unrelated parties can reside in the house.
-If you would prefer, the owner will repaint the entire interior of the house to a light gray color prior to your move in
-The owner will allow pets with an increase in the rental rate of $50 per pet as well as an additional $200 refundable deposit per pet.

-In order to reserve the house, the following would be required:
1) Each tenant and co-signer fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/tenant.
2) The deposits of $1,950 are due at lease signing.
3) A signed lease
4) A parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant has adequate monthly income.

Call University Rentals & Management at 352-327-9500 or email ufrentals@gmail.com for More Information or to Schedule a Tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 NW 21st Ave have any available units?
2231 NW 21st Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 NW 21st Ave have?
Some of 2231 NW 21st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 NW 21st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2231 NW 21st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 NW 21st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 NW 21st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2231 NW 21st Ave offer parking?
No, 2231 NW 21st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2231 NW 21st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 NW 21st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 NW 21st Ave have a pool?
No, 2231 NW 21st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2231 NW 21st Ave have accessible units?
No, 2231 NW 21st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 NW 21st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 NW 21st Ave has units with dishwashers.
