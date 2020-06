Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

FULLY FURNISHED! Available Now! Close to U. F. , Shands medical center and the V.A. This centrally located 2 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 Townhome is ready for you today! Very well kept end unit with small fenced back patio and all you need to walk right in with your suit case and begin living.Appliances are all Stainless Steel, downstairs floors are tile and upstairs has nicely finished wood floors. There is plenty of closet space, A community pool and even a BBQ grill out back. Ready for immediate occupancy!