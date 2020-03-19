6110 Topher Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

Seasonal rental rates from $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods Condos within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping market, restaurants, within 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.



Queen-sized bed in the master bedroom and Queen size bed in the guest bedroom. Digital cable TV, wireless internet and phone service included. , screened-in porch, golf course view, washer/dryer. Two assigned parking spaces, community pool and hot tub.