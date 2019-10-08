All apartments in Fuller Heights
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY

3315 Imperial Manor Way · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Imperial Manor Way, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully refinished 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features dark wood laminate flooring in family room, formal dining room and fourth bedroom/office. Living space features open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors to screen patio allowing lots of natural light. Kitchen with mostly new appliances, opens to breakfast bar overlooking breakfast nook. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have ceiling fans and newer carpet. Master suite features walk in closet with access from glamour bath with dual vanities, garden tub and private water closet. Great fenced back yard with lots of open space. This home is in excellent condition and includes washer/dryer and lawn care. SORRY NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY have any available units?
3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY have?
Some of 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY offers parking.
Does 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY have a pool?
No, 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
