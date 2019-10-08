3315 IMPERIAL MANOR WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully refinished 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features dark wood laminate flooring in family room, formal dining room and fourth bedroom/office. Living space features open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors to screen patio allowing lots of natural light. Kitchen with mostly new appliances, opens to breakfast bar overlooking breakfast nook. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have ceiling fans and newer carpet. Master suite features walk in closet with access from glamour bath with dual vanities, garden tub and private water closet. Great fenced back yard with lots of open space. This home is in excellent condition and includes washer/dryer and lawn care. SORRY NO PETS.