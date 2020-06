Amenities

granite counters garage pool media room

Custom home on beautiful lake front lot located in the desirable Julington Creek Plantation! 5BR/4BA, bonus room, theater/media room,Downstairs office ith french doors gourmet kitchen with 42'' cabinets, granite counters and walk in pantry. Three car garage, covered lanai with beautiful pool, decorative glass doors, separate living room, dining room and family room. Bonus room upstairs, this home is a must see with too many extras to mention them all.