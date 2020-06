804 LAPOMA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

FANTASTIC MOVE IN READY5 BED/ 3.5 BATH 2 STORY POOL HOME FEATURING A SOLAR HEATED POOL & SPA, FENCED REAR YARD, SUMMER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOP & SLATE TILE PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING OR FAMILY GET TOGETHERS. INTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER, TILE, BUILT IN CABINETS, UPGRADED LIGHTING & FANS, ARCHED DOORWAYS, WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORS, FRENCH DOORS, FIREPLACE W/ MANTLE, CUSTOM MOLDING ON 2 STORY FAMILYROOM WALL, LOFT/BONUS AREA AND A SEPARATE 1ST FLOOR HOME OFFICE. GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE, 42 INCH CABINETS, ISLAND, BUILT IN DESK, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, & WALK IN PANTRY. 1ST FLOOR OWNERS SUITE HAS CEILING FAN, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, HIS/HER GRANITE VANITY, GARDEN TUB, GLASS BLOCK SHOWER AND TILE.ENJOY MORE TIME IN THE POOL WITH LAWN & POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!!