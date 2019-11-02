All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

800 Buckeye Ln W

800 Buckeye Lane West · No Longer Available
Location

800 Buckeye Lane West, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Julington Creek/ St. Johns rental - Property Id: 151442

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Julington Creek Plantation (JCP) and is within the St Johns highly rated school district. The home has a formal dining room, living room and large family room. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout the home. The family room has a wood burning fireplace and opens to a covered patio. The kitchen is open to the family room and has stainless steel appliance (smooth top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave oven). The master has a large walk-in closet and the bath has a separate soaking tub and shower and 2 sinks. JCP offers world class amenities including two 18 hole championship golf courses. This home is priced to move fast so call Andre Hall at 904-230-8322 today for a private viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151442p
Property Id 151442

(RLNE5119920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Buckeye Ln W have any available units?
800 Buckeye Ln W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 800 Buckeye Ln W have?
Some of 800 Buckeye Ln W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Buckeye Ln W currently offering any rent specials?
800 Buckeye Ln W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Buckeye Ln W pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Buckeye Ln W is pet friendly.
Does 800 Buckeye Ln W offer parking?
No, 800 Buckeye Ln W does not offer parking.
Does 800 Buckeye Ln W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Buckeye Ln W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Buckeye Ln W have a pool?
No, 800 Buckeye Ln W does not have a pool.
Does 800 Buckeye Ln W have accessible units?
No, 800 Buckeye Ln W does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Buckeye Ln W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Buckeye Ln W has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Buckeye Ln W have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Buckeye Ln W does not have units with air conditioning.
