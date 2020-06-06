All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 760 Dewdrop Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
760 Dewdrop Loop
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:50 AM

760 Dewdrop Loop

760 Dewdrop Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

760 Dewdrop Loop, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Julington Creek Plantation, this 4 bedrooms 2 baths beautiful home offers an open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful corner lot, on a quiet cul-de-sac. Huge screened in patio to enjoy family time, along with a fenced backyard for privacy. Living room/ dining room combo with separate large breakfast area. The Master bedroom has a beautiful bay window and sliding glass doors. The master bath includes a garden tub and separate shower. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Take advantage of the wonderful amenities this neighborhood has to offer! Lawn care is included, and pets are welcome with approval. AVAILABLE NOW!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Dewdrop Loop have any available units?
760 Dewdrop Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 760 Dewdrop Loop have?
Some of 760 Dewdrop Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Dewdrop Loop currently offering any rent specials?
760 Dewdrop Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Dewdrop Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Dewdrop Loop is pet friendly.
Does 760 Dewdrop Loop offer parking?
No, 760 Dewdrop Loop does not offer parking.
Does 760 Dewdrop Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 Dewdrop Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Dewdrop Loop have a pool?
No, 760 Dewdrop Loop does not have a pool.
Does 760 Dewdrop Loop have accessible units?
No, 760 Dewdrop Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Dewdrop Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Dewdrop Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Dewdrop Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Dewdrop Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove Apartments with Parking
Fruit Cove Apartments with PoolFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida