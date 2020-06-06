760 Dewdrop Loop

Amenities

Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Julington Creek Plantation, this 4 bedrooms 2 baths beautiful home offers an open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful corner lot, on a quiet cul-de-sac. Huge screened in patio to enjoy family time, along with a fenced backyard for privacy. Living room/ dining room combo with separate large breakfast area. The Master bedroom has a beautiful bay window and sliding glass doors. The master bath includes a garden tub and separate shower. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Take advantage of the wonderful amenities this neighborhood has to offer! Lawn care is included, and pets are welcome with approval. AVAILABLE NOW!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.