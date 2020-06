Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Immaculate 2 bed & 2 1/2 bath in Southern Creek gated community, part of the very desired julington Creek, best rated schools in Saint Johns County, community club with pool. Brand New Microwave. fridge washer and dryer and dish washer are less than one year old. Fresh Paint through out. Beautiful pond view.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-johns-fl?lid=11753882



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5331767)