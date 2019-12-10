714 GINGER MILL DR

Amenities

Riverside at Julington Creek Plantation Very Nice 3 Bedroom TownhomeThis 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome will be ready for Move -In as of 12-16-2019.There are two bedrooms downstairs and master bedroom upstairs. Enjoy living in this care free community with no lawn work. All appliances included. there is carpet on stairs and master bedroom only. Washer and dryer connections in home. This neighborhood is accessible to all the amenities of Julington Creek and they also have their own pool. This unit backs to the woods.This is a gated neighborhood, A rated schools, convenient to everything, community features clubhouse, lap pools, exercise room and tennis courts. Please call today for more information.