All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 714 GINGER MILL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
714 GINGER MILL DR
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

714 GINGER MILL DR

714 Ginger Mill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

714 Ginger Mill Dr, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Riverside at Julington Creek Plantation Very Nice 3 Bedroom TownhomeThis 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome will be ready for Move -In as of 12-16-2019.There are two bedrooms downstairs and master bedroom upstairs. Enjoy living in this care free community with no lawn work. All appliances included. there is carpet on stairs and master bedroom only. Washer and dryer connections in home. This neighborhood is accessible to all the amenities of Julington Creek and they also have their own pool. This unit backs to the woods.This is a gated neighborhood, A rated schools, convenient to everything, community features clubhouse, lap pools, exercise room and tennis courts. Please call today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 GINGER MILL DR have any available units?
714 GINGER MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 714 GINGER MILL DR have?
Some of 714 GINGER MILL DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 GINGER MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
714 GINGER MILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 GINGER MILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 714 GINGER MILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 714 GINGER MILL DR offer parking?
No, 714 GINGER MILL DR does not offer parking.
Does 714 GINGER MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 GINGER MILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 GINGER MILL DR have a pool?
Yes, 714 GINGER MILL DR has a pool.
Does 714 GINGER MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 714 GINGER MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 714 GINGER MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 GINGER MILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 GINGER MILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 GINGER MILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove Apartments with Parking
Fruit Cove Apartments with PoolFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida