Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

606 Fruit Cove Rd

606 Fruit Cove Road · No Longer Available
Location

606 Fruit Cove Road, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally renovated all brick St. Johns / Fruit Cove home for Rent on almost 3 acres!!!!!! - Updated and totally remodeled all brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 2.93 Acres in St. Johns County.This oversized parcel offers room for Family living and entertaining. There is plenty of space for kids to play & animals to roam. There is a pond on the property and a LOT of beautiful oak trees trees for a private and setting. Inside the house features a Great room with a fireplace, a separate Dining room, large eat in kitchen, screen porch, inside laundry room, & good size Master suite along with 2 additional bed rooms.In addition to the attached 2 car garage there is a large detached workshop.
Included in rent is pest control, and active security system monitoring with cameras. Will be available for move in by July 15th, in time to register for the A rated St. Johns County Schools this property is zoned for, including Hickory Creek Elementary, Fruit Cove Middle and Creekside High School.

Call or Text Jennifer at CenterBeam Real Estate
904-615-0834

Jennifer Lynch
Realtor

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-701-3276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

