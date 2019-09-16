533 DRY BRANCH.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7eafa4d0ad ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse is located in Julington Creek Plantation! With 1394 sq. ft. of living space, it offers an open floor plan, separate living & dining areas, a fully equipped kitchen, and a half bath on the 1st level. The 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located on 2nd level. The laundry room is also on the 2nd level. Relax in your lanai with overlooks the pond. This home is close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants, and Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS/JAX). Attached 1 Car Garage Blinds Tile Flooring Washer And Dryer Wood Style Flooring