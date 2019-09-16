All apartments in Fruit Cove
533 DRY BRANCH.
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:09 PM

533 DRY BRANCH

533 Dry Branch Way · No Longer Available
Location

533 Dry Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7eafa4d0ad ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse is located in Julington Creek Plantation! With 1394 sq. ft. of living space, it offers an open floor plan, separate living & dining areas, a fully equipped kitchen, and a half bath on the 1st level. The 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located on 2nd level. The laundry room is also on the 2nd level. Relax in your lanai with overlooks the pond. This home is close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants, and Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS/JAX). Attached 1 Car Garage Blinds Tile Flooring Washer And Dryer Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 533 DRY BRANCH have any available units?
533 DRY BRANCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
Is 533 DRY BRANCH currently offering any rent specials?
533 DRY BRANCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 DRY BRANCH pet-friendly?
No, 533 DRY BRANCH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 533 DRY BRANCH offer parking?
Yes, 533 DRY BRANCH offers parking.
Does 533 DRY BRANCH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 DRY BRANCH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 DRY BRANCH have a pool?
No, 533 DRY BRANCH does not have a pool.
Does 533 DRY BRANCH have accessible units?
No, 533 DRY BRANCH does not have accessible units.
Does 533 DRY BRANCH have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 DRY BRANCH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 DRY BRANCH have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 DRY BRANCH does not have units with air conditioning.

