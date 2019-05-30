524 SPARROW BRANCH CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Head north on W Peyton Pkwy toward Race Track Rd.Turn left onto Race Track Rd.Turn left onto Durbin Creek Blvd.Turn left onto Oakwood Branch Dr.Turn left onto Sparrow Branch Cir No sign on Property..3 bedrooms, 2baths 4 bedroom/Den/Library/office, dining room, gorgeous kitchen (R/R/DW/GD) with breakfast nook and granite countertops, open concept great-room, master suite with large walk-in closet and bathroom featuring double sinks, garden tub and separate walk-in shower, 2 car garage, laundry room with W/D hookups, screened in back patio,Central heating air, approx 1772 sf. $1850 monthly $1900 sec. dep. no pets, no smoking, 1 year lease. available now. The best schools. Includes access to country club And swimming pools. No sign on Property