46 MOLASSES CT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Current tenant's home was completed sooner than anticipated they will subsidize rent up to $200/month through June***Beautiful 2 story single family home with 5 bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms with a large bonus room upstairs. Private fenced in back yard with screened in lanai. 3 car garage. A rated schools. This home has plenty of room for the entire family. Pets will be considered by owner. Best 5 bedroom 4 bath on market in 32259 area code for this price. This will not last long.