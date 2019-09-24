448 Bridgeview Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Remodeled exterior and interior beautiful, spacious 3470 square foot single family home. 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms located in a cul-de-sac. Master on Main Level with large walk in closet. Fabulous Screen Enclosed Pool and Spa, Custom Swing Set, Large Backyard, Additional Driveway for Boat or Extra Vehicles. Cul-de-sac lot with a Large Yard. This an exceptional family oriented community with Great Schools!!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jacksonville-fl?lid=12368441



(RLNE5162538)