448 Bridgeview Terrace
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

448 Bridgeview Terrace

448 Bridgeview Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

448 Bridgeview Terrace, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Remodeled exterior and interior beautiful, spacious 3470 square foot single family home. 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms located in a cul-de-sac. Master on Main Level with large walk in closet. Fabulous Screen Enclosed Pool and Spa, Custom Swing Set, Large Backyard, Additional Driveway for Boat or Extra Vehicles. Cul-de-sac lot with a Large Yard. This an exceptional family oriented community with Great Schools!!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jacksonville-fl?lid=12368441

(RLNE5162538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Bridgeview Terrace have any available units?
448 Bridgeview Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 448 Bridgeview Terrace have?
Some of 448 Bridgeview Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Bridgeview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
448 Bridgeview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Bridgeview Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 Bridgeview Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 448 Bridgeview Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 448 Bridgeview Terrace offers parking.
Does 448 Bridgeview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Bridgeview Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Bridgeview Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 448 Bridgeview Terrace has a pool.
Does 448 Bridgeview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 448 Bridgeview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Bridgeview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Bridgeview Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Bridgeview Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 448 Bridgeview Terrace has units with air conditioning.
