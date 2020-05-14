42 AUTUMN BLISS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 story home tucked back on a preserve lot is one you don't want to miss. Located in St. Johns County! Upgrades include stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, solid surface countertops in the bathrooms, 9ft ceilings upstairs, separate office with french doors, water softener, and 3 car tandem garage! The spacious first floor has so much to offer and great for entertaining with the perfect open floor plan. The second floor is a great flex space area! Washer and dryer are ''as-is'' for tenant use. Available mid/ late June.