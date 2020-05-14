All apartments in Fruit Cove
42 AUTUMN BLISS DR

42 Autumn Bliss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42 Autumn Bliss Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 story home tucked back on a preserve lot is one you don't want to miss. Located in St. Johns County! Upgrades include stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, solid surface countertops in the bathrooms, 9ft ceilings upstairs, separate office with french doors, water softener, and 3 car tandem garage! The spacious first floor has so much to offer and great for entertaining with the perfect open floor plan. The second floor is a great flex space area! Washer and dryer are ''as-is'' for tenant use. Available mid/ late June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR have any available units?
42 AUTUMN BLISS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR have?
Some of 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR currently offering any rent specials?
42 AUTUMN BLISS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR pet-friendly?
No, 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR offer parking?
Yes, 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR offers parking.
Does 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR have a pool?
No, 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR does not have a pool.
Does 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR have accessible units?
No, 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 AUTUMN BLISS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

