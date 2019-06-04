4100 LONICERA LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

Live the lifestyle you have always dreamed of in this extraordinary home. This 4 bedroom + office is located in sought after Julington Creek Plantation. You will be WOWed by how open and bright the home is and the gourmet kitchen is every chefs dream with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Nicely landscaped yard featuring large fenced in backyard with solar LED lights for additional lighting at dusk. The backyard truly feels like a retreat with all the privacy as the property is surrounded by preserve. This desirable open floor plan has upgrades galore with recessed lighting, hardwood floors throughout, custom archways, trey ceilings, and more! Don't forget to enjoy the amazing amenity center offered by Julington Creek- Clubhouse, Pools, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Playgroun