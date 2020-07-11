4093 LONICERA LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

This amazing pool home will be sure to satisfy! Formal living space- perfect for office or kids play area. Spacious family room over looking the pool and backyard. Open concept large kitchen with 42 inch cabinets overlooks to the family room for open living. Breakfast bar, breakfast nook, formal dining room. Large bedrooms! Large master- double sinks, large closets and stand up shower, garden tub ! Screen pool and patio on large preserve lot! Lots of room and privacy NO PETS, available Aug 1