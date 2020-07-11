All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 4093 LONICERA LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
4093 LONICERA LOOP
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

4093 LONICERA LOOP

4093 Lonicera Loop · (904) 269-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

4093 Lonicera Loop, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
This amazing pool home will be sure to satisfy! Formal living space- perfect for office or kids play area. Spacious family room over looking the pool and backyard. Open concept large kitchen with 42 inch cabinets overlooks to the family room for open living. Breakfast bar, breakfast nook, formal dining room. Large bedrooms! Large master- double sinks, large closets and stand up shower, garden tub ! Screen pool and patio on large preserve lot! Lots of room and privacy NO PETS, available Aug 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4093 LONICERA LOOP have any available units?
4093 LONICERA LOOP has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4093 LONICERA LOOP have?
Some of 4093 LONICERA LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4093 LONICERA LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
4093 LONICERA LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4093 LONICERA LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 4093 LONICERA LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 4093 LONICERA LOOP offer parking?
No, 4093 LONICERA LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 4093 LONICERA LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4093 LONICERA LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4093 LONICERA LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 4093 LONICERA LOOP has a pool.
Does 4093 LONICERA LOOP have accessible units?
No, 4093 LONICERA LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 4093 LONICERA LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4093 LONICERA LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 4093 LONICERA LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 4093 LONICERA LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4093 LONICERA LOOP?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove Apartments with Parking
Fruit Cove Apartments with PoolsFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity