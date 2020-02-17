392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool

This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom waterfront townhome is located in Southern Creek in St. Johns county right off of Racetrack Road.. Enjoy the privacy of a gated community close to everything with great schools. Large Open kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Both the bedrooms are huge and have walk in closet. The master suite has 2 walk in closets. Open floor plan with a family room/dining area combination and a separate area in the kitchen for a bistro table. Southern Creek has its own Pool, Clubhouse and Playground but you can also use Julington Creek Resort Style Amenities with Waterslide, Pools, Huge Gym, Skate Park & more.