All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
Last updated February 17 2020 at 4:05 PM

392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN

392 Southern Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

392 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom waterfront townhome is located in Southern Creek in St. Johns county right off of Racetrack Road.. Enjoy the privacy of a gated community close to everything with great schools. Large Open kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Both the bedrooms are huge and have walk in closet. The master suite has 2 walk in closets. Open floor plan with a family room/dining area combination and a separate area in the kitchen for a bistro table. Southern Creek has its own Pool, Clubhouse and Playground but you can also use Julington Creek Resort Style Amenities with Waterslide, Pools, Huge Gym, Skate Park & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have any available units?
392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have?
Some of 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN currently offering any rent specials?
392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN pet-friendly?
No, 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN offer parking?
Yes, 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN offers parking.
Does 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have a pool?
Yes, 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN has a pool.
Does 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have accessible units?
No, 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 392 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida