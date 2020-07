Amenities

pet friendly pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 bed 2 bath townhome in the heart of Julington Creek Plantation (JCP). Master bedroom upstairs and other two downstairs. End unit on retention pond. Walking distance to A rated elementary and middle schools. Great JCP amenities. Convenient to lots of shops and restaurants. Lease will expire no later than June 30, 2020. $25 per pet, per month pet rent.