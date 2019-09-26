All apartments in Fruit Cove
339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN

339 Southern Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Fruit Cove
Location

339 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Newly painted Town home in highly desirable St. Johns/Jullington Creek area. Open and spacious downstairs with a living and dining room combination opening into the kitchen with breakfast bar, maple cabinets, plenty of prep room, eat in area and indoor laundry room. There is also a half bath downstairs. The attached one car garage has some room for storage space. Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large closet and private bath. This community may have a pool, but residents may also use the amenities at Julington Creek Plantation, including the huge aquatic center, playgrounds, and tennis courts. Property is been freshly painted, The community is a gated entrance. Brand new washer dryer just added.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have any available units?
339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have?
Some of 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN currently offering any rent specials?
339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN pet-friendly?
No, 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN offer parking?
Yes, 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN offers parking.
Does 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have a pool?
Yes, 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN has a pool.
Does 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have accessible units?
No, 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN does not have units with air conditioning.
