339 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN

Newly painted Town home in highly desirable St. Johns/Jullington Creek area. Open and spacious downstairs with a living and dining room combination opening into the kitchen with breakfast bar, maple cabinets, plenty of prep room, eat in area and indoor laundry room. There is also a half bath downstairs. The attached one car garage has some room for storage space. Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large closet and private bath. This community may have a pool, but residents may also use the amenities at Julington Creek Plantation, including the huge aquatic center, playgrounds, and tennis courts. Property is been freshly painted, The community is a gated entrance. Brand new washer dryer just added.