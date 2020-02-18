3233 CHESTNUT CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Exceptionally Stunning 4BR/3BA Home on Cul De Sac Street in Popular Julington Creek Plantation!! Huge Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and Built Ins. Wood Floors in All Rooms except Three of the Four Bedrooms. Kitchen Includes all Appliances including newer Range and Microwave. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar, Granite and Dining Area. Formal Dining Room for those Special Sit Down Dinners with Family and Friends. Also has Den/ Office Room with French Doors. Laundry Room includes Utility Sink , Washer and Dryer. Covered Patio for Great Outdoor Entertaining! Julington Creek Plantation Amenities Included!! Close to Major Highways, Stores and Restaurants. A MUST SEE!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED.