Fruit Cove, FL
3233 CHESTNUT CT
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

3233 CHESTNUT CT

3233 Chestnut Court · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Chestnut Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Exceptionally Stunning 4BR/3BA Home on Cul De Sac Street in Popular Julington Creek Plantation!! Huge Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and Built Ins. Wood Floors in All Rooms except Three of the Four Bedrooms. Kitchen Includes all Appliances including newer Range and Microwave. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar, Granite and Dining Area. Formal Dining Room for those Special Sit Down Dinners with Family and Friends. Also has Den/ Office Room with French Doors. Laundry Room includes Utility Sink , Washer and Dryer. Covered Patio for Great Outdoor Entertaining! Julington Creek Plantation Amenities Included!! Close to Major Highways, Stores and Restaurants. A MUST SEE!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 CHESTNUT CT have any available units?
3233 CHESTNUT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 3233 CHESTNUT CT have?
Some of 3233 CHESTNUT CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3233 CHESTNUT CT currently offering any rent specials?
3233 CHESTNUT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 CHESTNUT CT pet-friendly?
No, 3233 CHESTNUT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 3233 CHESTNUT CT offer parking?
Yes, 3233 CHESTNUT CT offers parking.
Does 3233 CHESTNUT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3233 CHESTNUT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 CHESTNUT CT have a pool?
Yes, 3233 CHESTNUT CT has a pool.
Does 3233 CHESTNUT CT have accessible units?
No, 3233 CHESTNUT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 CHESTNUT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 CHESTNUT CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3233 CHESTNUT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3233 CHESTNUT CT does not have units with air conditioning.
