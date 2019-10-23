308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bath home in Deer run community. This home sits on a beautiful preserver lot. Lots of privacy in the back yard. The master bedroom is on the main floor and has a large attached master bath suite. Relax in the large garden tub or glass walk in shower. Large walk in closet in bath. There are double doors that lead out to the preserve in the back. The kitchen, dining room and living room are all attached and allow for an open floor plan. The back of the home is all windows and home has lots of natural lighting. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, prep island and overlooks the dining area.The 2nd floor has 4 other bedrooms and a loft area. There is also a balcony off the loft area so you can relax outdoors. Large rooms and large closets