Fruit Cove, FL
308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN

308 Sweetbriar Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Fruit Cove
Location

308 Sweetbriar Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spectacular 5 bedroom 4 bath home in Deer run community. This home sits on a beautiful preserver lot. Lots of privacy in the back yard. The master bedroom is on the main floor and has a large attached master bath suite. Relax in the large garden tub or glass walk in shower. Large walk in closet in bath. There are double doors that lead out to the preserve in the back. The kitchen, dining room and living room are all attached and allow for an open floor plan. The back of the home is all windows and home has lots of natural lighting. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, prep island and overlooks the dining area.The 2nd floor has 4 other bedrooms and a loft area. There is also a balcony off the loft area so you can relax outdoors. Large rooms and large closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have any available units?
308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have?
Some of 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN currently offering any rent specials?
308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN pet-friendly?
No, 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN offer parking?
No, 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN does not offer parking.
Does 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have a pool?
Yes, 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN has a pool.
Does 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have accessible units?
No, 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN does not have units with air conditioning.

