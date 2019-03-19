223 NORTHBRIDGE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ST. JOHNS COUNTY ! ''A'' rated schools! 2 LARGE B.R's & 2 full baths + a 1/2 bath on main level. Walk in closets. Master BR has private bath & 2 closets. Main level has Kitchen w/ all appliances, is a eat in kitchen & has a Washer & Dryer. Big Living/Dining room combo. 1/2 bath off the Living Room. Door in Kitchen that leads out to 1 car garage. Located on a dead end, quite street. 2 cars are the max # of cars allowed per unit. 2nd car can park in driveway behind the attached garage. OK for small or med size dog up to 40 lbs. with a NRP fee. No aggressive dog breeds allowed due to financial burden this causes the owners on their home-owners insurance. Lime Green paint in kitchen & Living/Dining Room will be painted back to neutral color of off-white. Ready for Jan. 12.