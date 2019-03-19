All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
223 NORTHBRIDGE CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

223 NORTHBRIDGE CT

223 Northbridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

223 Northbridge Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ST. JOHNS COUNTY ! ''A'' rated schools! 2 LARGE B.R's & 2 full baths + a 1/2 bath on main level. Walk in closets. Master BR has private bath & 2 closets. Main level has Kitchen w/ all appliances, is a eat in kitchen & has a Washer & Dryer. Big Living/Dining room combo. 1/2 bath off the Living Room. Door in Kitchen that leads out to 1 car garage. Located on a dead end, quite street. 2 cars are the max # of cars allowed per unit. 2nd car can park in driveway behind the attached garage. OK for small or med size dog up to 40 lbs. with a NRP fee. No aggressive dog breeds allowed due to financial burden this causes the owners on their home-owners insurance. Lime Green paint in kitchen & Living/Dining Room will be painted back to neutral color of off-white. Ready for Jan. 12.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT have any available units?
223 NORTHBRIDGE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT have?
Some of 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT currently offering any rent specials?
223 NORTHBRIDGE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT is pet friendly.
Does 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT offer parking?
Yes, 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT does offer parking.
Does 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT have a pool?
Yes, 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT has a pool.
Does 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT have accessible units?
No, 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 NORTHBRIDGE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida