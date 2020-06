Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

THIS GREAT HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS WITH ALL NEW APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NEW CAPET THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. MASTER ON MAIN AND 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. BRIGHT SUNROOM AND VERY LARGE SCREENED PORCH IN REAR. NEW BLINDS THROUGHOUT. 2 CAR GARAGE, BUILTIN GENERATOR,AND ALARM SYSTEM. VERY PRIVATE LOT IN WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD.