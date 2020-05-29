172 CROWN WHEEL CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lawn maintenance included in rent. Refrigerator will be installed prior to tenant moving in. Stunning two story home located in the small St Johns County community of Mill Creek Landing with only 83 homes. One of only two home sites with a bulk headed yard that backs up to a large stocked lake. Beautifully optioned home with laminate wood plank flooring, upgraded 42'' kitchen cabinets, cast iron sink, and new tile back splash. Owners suite has beautiful water views, upgraded owners bath, large walk in closet, garden tub and new pluming fixtures. Great for entertaining, enjoy a 630 sq ft paver patio with screened enclosure, that towers 1.5 stories tall. Home is wired for electric vehicle charging, and includes integrated speakers throughout. Backyard is fully fenced, with two gates.