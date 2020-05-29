All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM

172 CROWN WHEEL CIR

172 Crown Wheel Circle · No Longer Available
Location

172 Crown Wheel Circle, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lawn maintenance included in rent. Refrigerator will be installed prior to tenant moving in. Stunning two story home located in the small St Johns County community of Mill Creek Landing with only 83 homes. One of only two home sites with a bulk headed yard that backs up to a large stocked lake. Beautifully optioned home with laminate wood plank flooring, upgraded 42'' kitchen cabinets, cast iron sink, and new tile back splash. Owners suite has beautiful water views, upgraded owners bath, large walk in closet, garden tub and new pluming fixtures. Great for entertaining, enjoy a 630 sq ft paver patio with screened enclosure, that towers 1.5 stories tall. Home is wired for electric vehicle charging, and includes integrated speakers throughout. Backyard is fully fenced, with two gates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR have any available units?
172 CROWN WHEEL CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR have?
Some of 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR currently offering any rent specials?
172 CROWN WHEEL CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR pet-friendly?
No, 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR offer parking?
Yes, 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR offers parking.
Does 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR have a pool?
No, 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR does not have a pool.
Does 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR have accessible units?
No, 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 CROWN WHEEL CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

