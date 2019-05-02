1705 KAYLA CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

LEASE OPTION OPPORTUNITY: Beautiful Remodeled Executive Home in Manor Oaks East in JCP. New Roof 5/19, New Gutters & AC's, New Paver Driveway & Patio & firepit. New Kitchen with custom drawers, stainless steel appliances, Double Oven & Island that seats 8. Huge windows throughout with 10 & 12' ceilings abound. All 3 bathrooms have custom cabinets, quartz / granite. New Hard Wood in all bedrooms and 6x24 tile in kitchen, Living area & baths. This home is on oversized lot with private backyard. Children bike to Schools. Activities include tennis, waterpark and 2nd pool, fishing and golf. 1 million sf new shopping center 1.5 miles / Fresh Market / Whole Foods / Trader Joe's outside community. Owner/Broker. Down payment requited. 1 Dog 20 lb in L/O Period. Great Opportunity for buyer