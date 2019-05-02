All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 1705 KAYLA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
1705 KAYLA CT
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

1705 KAYLA CT

1705 West Kayla Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1705 West Kayla Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
LEASE OPTION OPPORTUNITY: Beautiful Remodeled Executive Home in Manor Oaks East in JCP. New Roof 5/19, New Gutters & AC's, New Paver Driveway & Patio & firepit. New Kitchen with custom drawers, stainless steel appliances, Double Oven & Island that seats 8. Huge windows throughout with 10 & 12' ceilings abound. All 3 bathrooms have custom cabinets, quartz / granite. New Hard Wood in all bedrooms and 6x24 tile in kitchen, Living area & baths. This home is on oversized lot with private backyard. Children bike to Schools. Activities include tennis, waterpark and 2nd pool, fishing and golf. 1 million sf new shopping center 1.5 miles / Fresh Market / Whole Foods / Trader Joe's outside community. Owner/Broker. Down payment requited. 1 Dog 20 lb in L/O Period. Great Opportunity for buyer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 KAYLA CT have any available units?
1705 KAYLA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1705 KAYLA CT have?
Some of 1705 KAYLA CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 KAYLA CT currently offering any rent specials?
1705 KAYLA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 KAYLA CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 KAYLA CT is pet friendly.
Does 1705 KAYLA CT offer parking?
No, 1705 KAYLA CT does not offer parking.
Does 1705 KAYLA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 KAYLA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 KAYLA CT have a pool?
Yes, 1705 KAYLA CT has a pool.
Does 1705 KAYLA CT have accessible units?
Yes, 1705 KAYLA CT has accessible units.
Does 1705 KAYLA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 KAYLA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 KAYLA CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1705 KAYLA CT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove Apartments with Parking
Fruit Cove Apartments with PoolsFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida