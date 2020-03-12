164 Crown Wheel Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Beautiful two-story home in the perfectly located community of Mill Creek Landing. Spacious, open floor plan, fully fenced & lakefront. Upstairs loft is roomy enough for a den, game room or fourth bedroom. Back porch is large enough for weekend entertaining or quiet evenings enjoying the beautiful water view. Master en suite has a large walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Mill Creek Landing is an 83-home community that is close to so much, yet feels so quiet and private. Lawn care included. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.