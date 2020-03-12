All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

164 Crown Wheel Cir

164 Crown Wheel Circle · No Longer Available
Location

164 Crown Wheel Circle, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful two-story home in the perfectly located community of Mill Creek Landing. Spacious, open floor plan, fully fenced & lakefront. Upstairs loft is roomy enough for a den, game room or fourth bedroom. Back porch is large enough for weekend entertaining or quiet evenings enjoying the beautiful water view. Master en suite has a large walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Mill Creek Landing is an 83-home community that is close to so much, yet feels so quiet and private. Lawn care included. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Crown Wheel Cir have any available units?
164 Crown Wheel Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 164 Crown Wheel Cir have?
Some of 164 Crown Wheel Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Crown Wheel Cir currently offering any rent specials?
164 Crown Wheel Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Crown Wheel Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 Crown Wheel Cir is pet friendly.
Does 164 Crown Wheel Cir offer parking?
Yes, 164 Crown Wheel Cir offers parking.
Does 164 Crown Wheel Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Crown Wheel Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Crown Wheel Cir have a pool?
No, 164 Crown Wheel Cir does not have a pool.
Does 164 Crown Wheel Cir have accessible units?
No, 164 Crown Wheel Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Crown Wheel Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Crown Wheel Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Crown Wheel Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 164 Crown Wheel Cir has units with air conditioning.
