Fruit Cove, FL
1608 E KAYLA CT
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

1608 E KAYLA CT

1608 East Kayla Court · No Longer Available
Location

1608 East Kayla Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
It's a big beautiful spacious home designed perfectly for you. You will absolutely love the simple and functional layout that makes everyday life easier. The heart of this home is a central family room with two stories of windows looking out on the beautiful natural preserve. The Chef friendly kitchen complete with stainless appliances, gorgeous custom lighting, plenty of granite counter-tops for all your preparation, a walk-in pantry, and an eat-in area to entertain 6. The downstairs Master Suite is its own retreat with two walk-in closets, a spa tub, and dual sinks. The upstairs is conveniently divided into two wings with two bedrooms and a bathroom on either end separated by an excellent loft area complete with a built-in craft/desk. Lease Available through Home Partners of America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 E KAYLA CT have any available units?
1608 E KAYLA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1608 E KAYLA CT have?
Some of 1608 E KAYLA CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 E KAYLA CT currently offering any rent specials?
1608 E KAYLA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 E KAYLA CT pet-friendly?
No, 1608 E KAYLA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1608 E KAYLA CT offer parking?
Yes, 1608 E KAYLA CT offers parking.
Does 1608 E KAYLA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 E KAYLA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 E KAYLA CT have a pool?
Yes, 1608 E KAYLA CT has a pool.
Does 1608 E KAYLA CT have accessible units?
No, 1608 E KAYLA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 E KAYLA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 E KAYLA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 E KAYLA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 E KAYLA CT does not have units with air conditioning.

