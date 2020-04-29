1608 E KAYLA CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

It's a big beautiful spacious home designed perfectly for you. You will absolutely love the simple and functional layout that makes everyday life easier. The heart of this home is a central family room with two stories of windows looking out on the beautiful natural preserve. The Chef friendly kitchen complete with stainless appliances, gorgeous custom lighting, plenty of granite counter-tops for all your preparation, a walk-in pantry, and an eat-in area to entertain 6. The downstairs Master Suite is its own retreat with two walk-in closets, a spa tub, and dual sinks. The upstairs is conveniently divided into two wings with two bedrooms and a bathroom on either end separated by an excellent loft area complete with a built-in craft/desk. Lease Available through Home Partners of America.