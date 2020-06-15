All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane

153 Hawthorne Hedge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

153 Hawthorne Hedge Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Located in Julington Creek Plantation, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental is ready for a new tenant! Fenced in backyard with a lake view. Brand new Fridge will be installed. Washer and dryer included. Fresh carpet and fresh paint with hard surface flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Open kitchen and living area makes this great for entertaining guests as well.

One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to Matt Miller @ 904-786-3456. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane have any available units?
153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane have?
Some of 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane offer parking?
No, 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane has a pool.
Does 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane have accessible units?
No, 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane has units with air conditioning.
