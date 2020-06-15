153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Located in Julington Creek Plantation, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental is ready for a new tenant! Fenced in backyard with a lake view. Brand new Fridge will be installed. Washer and dryer included. Fresh carpet and fresh paint with hard surface flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Open kitchen and living area makes this great for entertaining guests as well.



One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three and a half times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. No evictions and no felonies is a requirement. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.



This property is a self showing property please follow instructions given. Please make sure the property is secure and the key is back inside the lockbox when you leave. Avoid scammers, do not send money or bitcoin to anyone you haven't met in person. This property is monitored by camera, if you see anything please report to Matt Miller @ 904-786-3456. Applications can be found at www.904rents.com