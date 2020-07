1527 Ashlee Branch Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Lease! - BEUATIFULLY RENOVATED HOME IN THE HIGHLY DESIRED JULINGTON CREEK AREA! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! A GRAND ENTRY WITH FRESH PAINT, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM WITH GREAT SPACE FOR ANY GROWING FAMILY! CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH STAINLSS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. WOOD FLOORING IN THE FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND LIVING ROOM. NEW CERAMIC TILES IN ALL WET AREAS, NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, NEW FAUCETS AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! THE BREAKFAST BAR OVERLOOKS THE FAMILY ROOM. HUGE MASTER SUITE FEATURES DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, HIS AND HERS WALK-IN CLOSETS, AND ACCESS TO THE PATIO! NICE SIZED GUEST ROOM WIH ACCESS TO THE 2ND BATHROM. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM CONNECTING TO THE 2 CAR SIDE ENTRY GARAGE. FULLY FENCED BACK YARD AND BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING. AWESOME SCHOOLS CLOSE BY AND JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM THE NEW DURBIN CREEK SHOPS AND RESTARAUNTS. CALL OR TEXT DONNA AT 904 945 6600 TO TAKE A TOUR TODAY!



