149 DRAGONFLY DR

Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek Plantation has to offer!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus den - home is almost 2,000 sq. ft. and has large backyard with swimming POOL right out your back door! This home has tile flooring throughout and laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms. Nice open living room with built-in entertainment unit, separate formal dining, and breakfast nook off kitchen. Kitchen is beautifully appointed with upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Master bathroom features nice garden tub and walk-in shower. The yard is fully fenced in. Pool service is included in the rental. Full size Washer/dryer included. This home won't last long! Please call to schedule a showing