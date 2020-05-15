All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

149 DRAGONFLY DR

149 Dragonfly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

149 Dragonfly Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek Plantation has to offer!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus den - home is almost 2,000 sq. ft. and has large backyard with swimming POOL right out your back door! This home has tile flooring throughout and laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms. Nice open living room with built-in entertainment unit, separate formal dining, and breakfast nook off kitchen. Kitchen is beautifully appointed with upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Master bathroom features nice garden tub and walk-in shower. The yard is fully fenced in. Pool service is included in the rental. Full size Washer/dryer included. This home won't last long! Please call to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 DRAGONFLY DR have any available units?
149 DRAGONFLY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 149 DRAGONFLY DR have?
Some of 149 DRAGONFLY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 DRAGONFLY DR currently offering any rent specials?
149 DRAGONFLY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 DRAGONFLY DR pet-friendly?
No, 149 DRAGONFLY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 149 DRAGONFLY DR offer parking?
No, 149 DRAGONFLY DR does not offer parking.
Does 149 DRAGONFLY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 DRAGONFLY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 DRAGONFLY DR have a pool?
Yes, 149 DRAGONFLY DR has a pool.
Does 149 DRAGONFLY DR have accessible units?
No, 149 DRAGONFLY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 149 DRAGONFLY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 DRAGONFLY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 DRAGONFLY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 DRAGONFLY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
