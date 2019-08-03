All apartments in Fruit Cove
Fruit Cove, FL
147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN

147 Sweetbrier Branch Ln · No Longer Available
Location

147 Sweetbrier Branch Ln, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exceptionally well-maintained ranch home with gorgeous flooring in the foyer, living and dining rooms! Fireplace in living room/eat in kitchen. Breakfast bar and gorgeous tile floors in the kitchen. Split floor plan with master on one side, two bedrooms and bath on the other. Bedrooms do have carpeting. Master has huge bath with his and her closets. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower.Secondary bedrooms are spacious and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. Two-car garage with openers.Lovely back patio with lots of privacy. No pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have any available units?
147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have?
Some of 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN currently offering any rent specials?
147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN pet-friendly?
No, 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN offer parking?
Yes, 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN offers parking.
Does 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have a pool?
Yes, 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN has a pool.
Does 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have accessible units?
No, 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN does not have units with air conditioning.
