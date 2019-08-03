147 SWEETBRIER BRANCH LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exceptionally well-maintained ranch home with gorgeous flooring in the foyer, living and dining rooms! Fireplace in living room/eat in kitchen. Breakfast bar and gorgeous tile floors in the kitchen. Split floor plan with master on one side, two bedrooms and bath on the other. Bedrooms do have carpeting. Master has huge bath with his and her closets. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower.Secondary bedrooms are spacious and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. Two-car garage with openers.Lovely back patio with lots of privacy. No pets are allowed.