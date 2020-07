Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This is a very nice home featuring an open floor plan, gorgeous wood-like tile floors and lots of architectural niches. The large covered lanai which can be accessed from both the living room and master bedroom, overlooks a beautiful view of the preserve. Located on a quiet dead end street. HASSLE-FREE LAWN CARE. ALL YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Beautiful Julington Creek Plantation is an amenity loaded community in the top rated A+ school district of Saint Johns county.