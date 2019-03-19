All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1287 Tangerine Drive

1287 Tangerine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1287 Tangerine Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Available Now!! This sprawling 3BR 2BA single level home in Fruit Cove comes with an over sized fenced in back ��� yard, complete with a mini orchard with 3 orange trees and a grapefruit tree. The back-yard measures just shy of an acre. Great for your pets and recreational activities for all ages. This Fruit Cove home located in Saint Johns County comes with A Rated Schools. Creekside High School and Hickory Creek Elementary are close by.

This beautiful home has recently been renovated with all the special treatments ��� new appliances, new plumbing throughout the home, wood flooring, wood burning fire place, and a huge master suite. Save on your utility expense with a well water system. You will love all the attention to detail. It���s a great place to enjoy your guests in the sprawling living area with your brick wood burning fireplace on those evenings that need that touch of nostalgia.

The Master bedroom is large enough for all your furniture and a king size bed. Be sure to check out the custom vanity and custom glass enclosed / tiled shower. The master walk in closet is more than enough room to store a multitude of shoes and clothes and then some.

The additional two bedrooms are located off the main living area and share a guest bathroom with a walk in shower. All rooms have ceiling fans for those days you just don���t want to turn on the air conditioning.

The kitchen is equipped with all new stainless appliance and an eat in kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located next to kitchen with additional pantry storage and high efficiency full size stackable washer and dryer. The two car garage entry is right off the kitchen. There���s additional room located right of the kitchen and living room for whatever purpose strikes your fancy ��� can be used for a den, office or play space. Or maybe just a special private getaway.

If you are into that relaxing country living this is the house for you.

Schedule your appointment today, this home will not last.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,597, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,597, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Tangerine Drive have any available units?
1287 Tangerine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1287 Tangerine Drive have?
Some of 1287 Tangerine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Tangerine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Tangerine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Tangerine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1287 Tangerine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1287 Tangerine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Tangerine Drive offers parking.
Does 1287 Tangerine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1287 Tangerine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Tangerine Drive have a pool?
No, 1287 Tangerine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1287 Tangerine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1287 Tangerine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Tangerine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1287 Tangerine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1287 Tangerine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1287 Tangerine Drive has units with air conditioning.

