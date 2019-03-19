1287 Tangerine Drive

Amenities

Available Now!! This sprawling 3BR 2BA single level home in Fruit Cove comes with an over sized fenced in back ��� yard, complete with a mini orchard with 3 orange trees and a grapefruit tree. The back-yard measures just shy of an acre. Great for your pets and recreational activities for all ages. This Fruit Cove home located in Saint Johns County comes with A Rated Schools. Creekside High School and Hickory Creek Elementary are close by.



This beautiful home has recently been renovated with all the special treatments ��� new appliances, new plumbing throughout the home, wood flooring, wood burning fire place, and a huge master suite. Save on your utility expense with a well water system. You will love all the attention to detail. It���s a great place to enjoy your guests in the sprawling living area with your brick wood burning fireplace on those evenings that need that touch of nostalgia.



The Master bedroom is large enough for all your furniture and a king size bed. Be sure to check out the custom vanity and custom glass enclosed / tiled shower. The master walk in closet is more than enough room to store a multitude of shoes and clothes and then some.



The additional two bedrooms are located off the main living area and share a guest bathroom with a walk in shower. All rooms have ceiling fans for those days you just don���t want to turn on the air conditioning.



The kitchen is equipped with all new stainless appliance and an eat in kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located next to kitchen with additional pantry storage and high efficiency full size stackable washer and dryer. The two car garage entry is right off the kitchen. There���s additional room located right of the kitchen and living room for whatever purpose strikes your fancy ��� can be used for a den, office or play space. Or maybe just a special private getaway.



If you are into that relaxing country living this is the house for you.



Schedule your appointment today, this home will not last.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,597, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,597, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

